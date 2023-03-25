ADVERTISEMENT

Labourer arrested for killing friend over trivial row in Bengaluru

March 25, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Govindaraja Nagar police arrested a construction labourer who bludgeoned his friend to death over a trivial row in an inebriated state on Friday.

The accused Marimuthu had accompanied his friend Naresh, also a daily wage employee, to a bar on Nagarabhavi Main Road and the duo got drunk. While coming out of the bar and walking home, Naresh started teasing Marimuthu on the pretest of predicting his future and said that he is in a bad company and going to die soon. Enraged Marimuthu picked up a tile on roadside and attacked Naresh multiple times of his head. Naresh sustained severe head injuries and collapsed and died due to excessive bleeding.

Based on the complaint by Naresh’s wife, the police swung into action and gathered the details about Marimuthu and arrested him within a few hours of the murder.

