Karnataka

Labour Secretary changed

The Karnataka Government late on Tuesday appointed Rajkumar Khatri as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Labour Department. He replaces M. Maheshwar Rao, who held this as a concurrent charge along with that of ACS, Commerce and Industries (MSME and Mines).

The appointment of Mr. Rao last week had drawn the ire of labour unions as a “conflict of interest” at a time when the government is mulling crucial changes in labour laws in Karnataka to make them “industry-friendly.” He had been appointed following the controversial transfer of P. Manivannan from the post.

The Hindu had reported on this issue, stating that Mr. Rao as MSME and Mines Principal Secretary had suggested changes in Factories Act to increase working hours per shift from the current 8 to 12 in line with the decision taken in Gujarat. He had also sought postponement of implementation by one year of the revised minimum wages notified under the Minimum Wages Act, which was to have come into force from April 2020.

Mr. Khatri’s earlier post as Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, will now be occupied by E.V. Ramana Reddy, who is also ACS of IT-BT Department.

