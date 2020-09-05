Karnataka

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, wife test positive

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, who returned to his constituency after touring various districts, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is under home quarantine.

The Minister tweeted about the development and said that he and his wife had undergone COVID-19 test and both tested positive. “As I don’t have any symptoms, we will be getting treatment at home as per the advice of doctors. With your good wishes, I will soon recover,” he said in the tweet.

