ADVERTISEMENT

Labour leader Venkatesh Kulkarni passes away

April 28, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Venkatesh P. Kulkarni | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Venkatesh P. Kulkarni, trade union leader and journalist, died in Mudenakoppa village in Belagavi district on Friday. He was ailing for some months. He was 70. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

A huge crowd of ASHAs and anganwadi workers, pourakarmikas and mid-day meal workers gathered in Ramdurg to pay respects to their departed leader. They took out a march in the main streets of Ramdurg and raised slogans praising him.

The former MLA and Congress leader Ashok Pattan, insurance employees association leader G.V. Kulkarni and others attended the funeral.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Leftist student leader from his younger days, Mr. Kulkarni spent most of his life in organising landless labour, rural workers and farmers. He also served as the president of the Karnataka State Gram Panchayat Employees Union.

He was among the founders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Ramdurg unit in 1984.

He started several labour unions, including pourakarmikas union in 1987, the beedi workers union in 1992, the mid-day meal workers union and the anganwadi workers union in Ramdurg.

After completing is education, he worked in a private factory in Dharwad for a few years. He served as a journalist in Kannada magazine Aikya Ranga in Bengaluru for over a decade. He returned to Ramdurg to organise labour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US