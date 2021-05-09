Karnataka

Labour leader H.K. Ramachandrappa no more

Labour leader H.K. Ramachandrappa, who was the working president of All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Karnataka, succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday at Davangere.

He was part of the anganwadi workers’ movement for over three decades and was an organiser of the unorganised workers, said an AITUC release.

He began his trade union career by organising the mill workers of Davangere in the 1970s, and after the closure of the mills there he focused his energies on organising the unorganised workers, the release stated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2021 12:25:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/labour-leader-hk-ramachandrappa-no-more/article34517872.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY