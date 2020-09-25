Labour laws set for change

The Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2020, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday to change existing labour laws and increase the total number of hours of overtime work up to 125 hours in a quarter (three months) in public interest.

The Bill was considered necessary for amending the Industrial Dispute Act, 1947, the Factories Act, 1948, Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, (all Central acts) in their application to Karnataka.

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar introduced the Bill, replacing the Ordinance, aimed at promoting ease of doing business in the State.