Labour Dept. warns against denying paid holiday on poll day

April 25, 2024 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department, in a release, has reiterated that employers have to provide paid holiday to their staff on the day of polling. “Some trade unions and workers have been complaining that employers are not granting paid holiday on the date of polling,” it said, adding that all the employees of factories, shops and commercial establishments and other establishments shall be granted paid holiday for exercising the Constitutional right to vote.

Meanwhile, the EC will set up voter facilitation centres in cluster polling booths. The voter facilitation centre will be like a helpdesk for people to locate their booth in the cluster, and if the crowd is big, tokens will be issued for hassle-free voting experience.

