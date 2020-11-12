Labhu Ram recovering

Belagavi

Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, who is being treated for complications arising out of a throat infection at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, is recovering.

He was airlifted on Wednesday night, after his condition worsened. Earlier, he was admitted to the SDM Medical College in Dharwad for a surgery. That was necessitated after he complained of a throat infection a few days ago.

It is not clear if he is COVID-19 positive.

Inspector-General of Police Raghavendra Suhas, who arrived in Hubballi on Wednesday night, requested for a chartered flight to take the officer to Bengaluru. However, the private airline company, Air Indigo, had no smaller flights and sent an Air Bus to fly the officer.

The 2004 batch officer is a Deputy Inspector-General of Police. He has served in various capacities in Bengaluru and different districts in the last 16 years.