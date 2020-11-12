Karnataka

Labhu Ram recovering

Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, who is being treated for complications arising out of a throat infection at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, is recovering.

He was airlifted on Wednesday night, after his condition worsened. Earlier, he was admitted to the SDM Medical College in Dharwad for a surgery. That was necessitated after he complained of a throat infection a few days ago.

It is not clear if he is COVID-19 positive.

Inspector-General of Police Raghavendra Suhas, who arrived in Hubballi on Wednesday night, requested for a chartered flight to take the officer to Bengaluru. However, the private airline company, Air Indigo, had no smaller flights and sent an Air Bus to fly the officer.

The 2004 batch officer is a Deputy Inspector-General of Police. He has served in various capacities in Bengaluru and different districts in the last 16 years.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 9:44:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/labhu-ram-recovering/article33086669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY