Lab to be set up for quality testing of Byadagi chillies

The Byadagi variety of chillies from Karnataka, that have geographical indication tag, will soon get a boost with a laboratory being set up in the Byadagi market for quality testing.
Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekhar, who inspected the Byadagi chilli market in Haveri district on Wednesday, told The Hindu that presently, samples were being sent to Chennai for quality testing. Having a laboratory in the local market would go a long way in boosting production and marketing this popular variety of chilli that enjoys international repute, he said.
The proposed lab would cost ₹4 crore, the Minister said. Pointing out that Byadagi APMC itself had ₹17 crore collected in the form of cess, he said the government would give a green signal as soon as it sent a proposal for setting up such a laboratory.
Setting up such a market would also encourage more farmers to take up production of quality Byadagi chilli varieties, he said.
Byadagi chillies, named after a town in Haveri district, are are known for their deep red colour. These are among the prominent chilli varieties that have high turnover in the country. Oleoresin oil extracted from the pods of the chillies is used in the preparation of nail polish and lipsticks.
