Lab technician allegedly murders wife by making her consume a ‘chemical’ in Chikkamagaluru

December 14, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

A man who runs medical labs in Bengaluru and Shivamogga allegedly murdered his wife by poisoning her food at Devarunda in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru.

Darshan D.B., the accused, allegedly murdered his wife Shwetha, 32, on Monday, December 11, and tried to term it death due to a heart attack. However, Shwetha’s parents intervened and succeeded in stopping the funeral the next day. They found her death suspicious and filed a case with the Gonibeed Police. The accused had an extramarital affair, which led to differences between the husband and wife.

Following the complaint, the police sent the body for a post-mortem in Chikkamagaluru. The police took Darshan into custody.

Darshan, native of Devarunda and Shwetha of Kalasa, got married seven years ago. Both are lab technicians. The couple has a son. Shwetha died suspiciously during their visit to Devarunda. During the interrogation, the accused said to have admitted to mixing a chemical in food that she consumed.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe told the media on Wednesday that during the investigation, it came out that she was made to consume a chemical. “It is not clear what the chemical is. We will send the sample to the forensic lab for further tests, he said. Mr. Vikram added that the accused also admitted to having committed the crime.

