Lab report confirms Kodagu man died of COVID-19

06 July 2020 17:30 IST

First coronavirus death in the coffee land; 58-year-old man from Kushalnagar breathes his last within half-an-hour of admission to hospital in Madikeri

A 58-year-old man with respiratory distress died within a few minutes after being shifted to the COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri from Kushalnagar. His swab samples later confirmed he had contracted the infection. This is the first COVID-19 death reported in Kodagu.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kodagu has gone up to 78. As many as 32 containment zones had been opened across the district even as the active cases stand at 74.

According to the district administration, the COVID-19 victim, who was first rushed to a private hospital in Kushalnagar on Saturday evening, was later shifted to the designated hospital in Madikeri since he was suffering from respiratory distress. He breathed his last though immediate treatment was started.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said the victim was a hypertension and diabetic patient for the past 10 years. The COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Sunday, a day after his death, and accordingly the man’s funeral rites were arranged as per the government protocols.

She said the people of Kodagu need not panic since all protocols had been followed with regard to the last rites of the COVID-19 victim.