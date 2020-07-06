Lab report confirms Kodagu man died of COVID-19

MYSURU
A 58-year-old man with respiratory distress died within a few minutes after being shifted to the COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri from Kushalnagar. His swab samples later confirmed he had contracted the infection. This is the first COVID-19 death reported in Kodagu.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Kodagu has gone up to 78. As many as 32 containment zones had been opened across the district even as the active cases stand at 74.
According to the district administration, the COVID-19 victim, who was first rushed to a private hospital in Kushalnagar on Saturday evening, was later shifted to the designated hospital in Madikeri since he was suffering from respiratory distress. He breathed his last though immediate treatment was started.
Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said the victim was a hypertension and diabetic patient for the past 10 years. The COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Sunday, a day after his death, and accordingly the man’s funeral rites were arranged as per the government protocols.
She said the people of Kodagu need not panic since all protocols had been followed with regard to the last rites of the COVID-19 victim.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath