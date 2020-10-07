Karnataka

Lab on wheels launched

A laboratory on wheels, designed to meet rural needs, was launched recently by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. It is designed by Saicorp Health Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The moving lab can be connected to any simple vehicle like a tractor that is commonly available in a district or rural environment. Built on wheels, it can be taken to towns or panchayats where bringing patients to hospitals is difficult.

