Kyatanahalli lift irrigation project will be completed by December, says DKS

December 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Minister for Water Resources, said that the Kyatanahalli Lift Irrigation Project, which benefits villages in Hassan taluk, will be completed by December 2024. The project has been designed to lift 0.464 tmc of water from the Left Bank canal of Yagachi reservoir to irrigate 5,685 acres.

The Dy.CM was responding to a question raised by Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The State government gave approval for the project with an estimated cost of ₹16 crore in October 2000. Later, it was revised to ₹21.5 crore in 2001 and again modified in July 2007, when the estimated cost increased to ₹52.1 crore.

The first phase of the work was completed by 2013, with a total expenditure of ₹22.65 crores. The second phase began in 2016. The project did not proceed as expected as there was a delay in getting approval for the work that intersects National Highway 373 (Chikkamagaluru-Bilikere Road), the Minister said.

He assured that the government had been releasing the amount in tune with the work progress. It would be completed by December 2024, he added.

