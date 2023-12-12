HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kyatanahalli lift irrigation project will be completed by December, says DKS

December 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Minister for Water Resources, said that the Kyatanahalli Lift Irrigation Project, which benefits villages in Hassan taluk, will be completed by December 2024. The project has been designed to lift 0.464 tmc of water from the Left Bank canal of Yagachi reservoir to irrigate 5,685 acres.

The Dy.CM was responding to a question raised by Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The State government gave approval for the project with an estimated cost of ₹16 crore in October 2000. Later, it was revised to ₹21.5 crore in 2001 and again modified in July 2007, when the estimated cost increased to ₹52.1 crore.

The first phase of the work was completed by 2013, with a total expenditure of ₹22.65 crores. The second phase began in 2016. The project did not proceed as expected as there was a delay in getting approval for the work that intersects National Highway 373 (Chikkamagaluru-Bilikere Road), the Minister said.

He assured that the government had been releasing the amount in tune with the work progress. It would be completed by December 2024, he added.

Related Topics

Karnataka / water / natural resources / water harvesting / water (natural resource) / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.