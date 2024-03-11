KVIC to provide technical and financial support to artisans

March 11, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has decided to extend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat by providing technical and financial support to all artisans, KVIC chairman Manoj Kumar said in Garag village near Dharwad on Sunday.

He was speaking after distributing essential equipment and toolkits to 460 artisans identified under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana.

He said that the KVIC’s mission is to boost small scale and village industries in Karnataka and elsewhere.

He inaugurated the National Flag Production unit at Dharwad Taluk Garag Kshetreeya Seva Sangha (DTGKSS) and said that so far, only one National Flag production unit has been working under Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangh Federation of Hubballi.

“This new initiative will increase the production capacity of National Flags to meet the growing demand across the country. The Garag region, known for its excellence in flag production, will now contribute significantly to requirements under the prescribed norms,” he said.

He said that the advanced toolkits and machinery will help artisans seek livelihoods in beekeeping, pottery, plumbing, electrician services, footwear manufacturing and fruit and vegetable processing.

In North Karnataka, there are 74 khadi institutions of cotton, silk and wool production. An additional 96 sales outlets are needed to meet the demand of Khadi and increase the sales target to ₹71.94. crore, he said.