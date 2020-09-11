KVGB staff club extends financial help to three meritorious students

The Staff Recreation Club of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) has extended financial assistance to three meritorious students from poor background.
In a simple function at the bank here on Friday, Chairman of KVG Bank P. Gopi Krishna handed over cheques for ₹ 10,000 each to the three students.
He said that following reports about the three students that appeared in a section of the media, the Staff Recreation Club of the bank had come forward to extend help to them.
Mr. Gopi Krishna also said that the Educational Loan Scheme outlined by the bank was very attractive and aimed at providing financial support to deserving and meritorious students for pursuing higher education in India and abroad.
The students thanked the bank for the help and said that support from the media and benevolent donors had strengthened their resolve to study further in pursuit of their goals. General Managers of the bank B.C. Ravichandra and P. Nageswara Rao and General Secretary of Staff Recreation Club Shrikant Hegde and others were present.
