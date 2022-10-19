KVGB signs MoU with Piaggio

The Regional Rural Bank will now extend financial assistance for vehicles run on diesel, CNG and electricity under the SRTO Scheme

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 19, 2022 21:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank and Piaggio Vehicles Ltd. after signing the MoU in the presence of bank chairman P. Gopi Krishna in Dharwad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), a Regional Rural Bank, on Wednesday signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Piaggio Vehicles for extending financial assistance for vehicles run on diesel, CNG and electricity under the bank’s Small Road Transport Operators (SRTO) Scheme.

In a simple function held at KVG Bank’s head office in Dharwad on Wednesday, the MoU was signed by bank’s General Manager (Advances) P. Srinivasa Rao and Finance Head for Piaggio Vehicles Ltd. Arghadip Roy, in the presence of chairman of the bank P. Gopi Krishna.

Mr. Gopi Krishna said that through the MoU, customers requiring vehicle loans will be assured hassle-free service at all the 629 branches of the bank. Particularly in rural and semi urban/urban areas, there is abundant potential for gainful employment by availing of financing for autorickshaws and goods carriers, he said and added that at present, the bank has over 4,600 Small Road Transport Operator accounts with an outstanding balance of ₹110 crore and more.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Arghadip Roy said that the MoU will help in pooling resources to promote market for vehicles and make accessible organised finance and best class of services to the bank’s customers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Bank’s Chief Manager (Marketing) Ullas Gunaga, Amit Kumar Singh and Siva Prasad of Piaggio Vehicles Limited, dealers and customers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app