KVGB signs MoU with Piaggio

Officials of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank and Piaggio Vehicles Ltd. after signing the MoU in the presence of bank chairman P. Gopi Krishna in Dharwad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Regional Rural Bank will now extend financial assistance for vehicles run on diesel, CNG and electricity under the SRTO Scheme

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), a Regional Rural Bank, on Wednesday signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Piaggio Vehicles for extending financial assistance for vehicles run on diesel, CNG and electricity under the bank’s Small Road Transport Operators (SRTO) Scheme.

In a simple function held at KVG Bank’s head office in Dharwad on Wednesday, the MoU was signed by bank’s General Manager (Advances) P. Srinivasa Rao and Finance Head for Piaggio Vehicles Ltd. Arghadip Roy, in the presence of chairman of the bank P. Gopi Krishna.

Mr. Gopi Krishna said that through the MoU, customers requiring vehicle loans will be assured hassle-free service at all the 629 branches of the bank. Particularly in rural and semi urban/urban areas, there is abundant potential for gainful employment by availing of financing for autorickshaws and goods carriers, he said and added that at present, the bank has over 4,600 Small Road Transport Operator accounts with an outstanding balance of ₹110 crore and more.

Mr. Arghadip Roy said that the MoU will help in pooling resources to promote market for vehicles and make accessible organised finance and best class of services to the bank’s customers.

Bank’s Chief Manager (Marketing) Ullas Gunaga, Amit Kumar Singh and Siva Prasad of Piaggio Vehicles Limited, dealers and customers were present.