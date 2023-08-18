KVGB launches WhatsApp Banking Services in Dharwad

August 18, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a bid to make its banking services more customer friendly, Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) on Friday launched its WhatsApp-based banking services for customers of the bank and others.

Launching the bank’s WhatsApp services, chairman of KVGB Shreekant M. Bhandiwad said that financial services driven by technology could go a long way in ensuring the best financial products even to the remote villages. The WhatsApp-based service is the new addition to the various digital initiatives taken by the bank, he said.

Mr. Shreekant said that the new banking channel would enable customers to seamlessly connect with the bank on WhatsApp and avail a host of banking services, including balance inquiries, the last five transactions, enquiries about bank deposit/loan products, rate of interest, digital products, locate branch/ATM, opt-in , opt-out options and other services.

Elaborating on the new service, he said that to activate the banking facility on WhatsApp, the customers should first save the official KVGB WhatsApp number 9278700859 in their phone book and initiate a conversation (on WhatsApp) by sending ‘hi’ to the official number.

Elaborating further on the service General Manger (IT) of the bank Punith M. said that before starting a conversation, a customer must ensure to check the ‘green tick’ along with KVGB’s profile name on WhatsApp to ensure that it was genuine. The service would be available round the clock including holidays on both android and IOS-based mobile phones, he explained. Other senior bank officials including Ullas Gunaga were present.

