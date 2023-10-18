HamberMenu
KVGB launches Merchant QR Code in Dharwad

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank has launched the facility as a means to facilitate smooth transition towards cashless economy

October 18, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank Shreekant M. Bhandiwad launching the Merchant QR Code in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank Shreekant M. Bhandiwad launching the Merchant QR Code in Dharwad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) on Wednesday launched its Merchant QR Code facility as a means to facilitate smooth transition towards cashless economy.

In a programme held at KVG Bank in Dharwad, bank chairman Shreekant M. Bhandiwad launched the code and said that at a time when the government is aggressively pushing for digital payments, including BHIM app, increasing penetration of PoS machines, QR codes and others, the bank too is taking the requisite initiatives.

Mr. Bhandiwad said that the bank has made considerable progress in digital platforms such as WhatsApp Banking, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, call centre facility and now, merchant the code.

“This facility will make payments seamless for buyers as they just have to scan to pay for transactions instead of swiping their credit/debit cards,” he said.

The bank is providing Sound Box along with QR Code which will help customers in general and small merchants in particular. The merchants will also be provided with an application to reconcile those transactions on a daily basis, he said.

General manager, IT, Punith, senior bank officials K.S. Bhat, V. Thennarasu, Venkatesh, Ullas Gunaga, G.V. Kamat, B.S. Naregal and others were present.

