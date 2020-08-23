KVG Bank ties up with SBI

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), headquartered in Dharwad, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. for selling general insurance products through its branches.

At a function in Dharwad recently, General Manager of KVG Bank B.C. Ravichandra and Head of Compliance Legal of SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. Mahendra Tripathi signed the MoU in the presence of KVG Bank chairman P. Gopi Krishna. Following the pact, KVG Bank will now market SBI general insurance products in its 632 branches.

After signing of the pact, Mr. Gopi Krishna said that considering the huge potential in the general insurance sector, the bank had signed the MoU. “With this, customers of KVG Bank will get access to a bouquet of products which can cover their health, home, motor, property through a range of solutions that the company offers,” he said.

Mentioning that apart from doing regular business, the bank was committed to rural development, Mr. Gopi Krishna asked SBI General Insurance officials to offer customised policies for KVG Bank customers.

Cluster Sales Manager of SBI General Insurance Salim Mujawar said that KVG Bank provided enormous scope for catering to the diverse insurance requirements of its business as well as individual customers. General Manager of the bank Chandrashekar Moro, Chief Manager S.A.S. Manur and others were present.