KVG Bank ties up with SBI

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), headquartered in Dharwad, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. for selling general insurance products through its branches.
At a function in Dharwad recently, General Manager of KVG Bank B.C. Ravichandra and Head of Compliance Legal of SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. Mahendra Tripathi signed the MoU in the presence of KVG Bank chairman P. Gopi Krishna. Following the pact, KVG Bank will now market SBI general insurance products in its 632 branches.
After signing of the pact, Mr. Gopi Krishna said that considering the huge potential in the general insurance sector, the bank had signed the MoU. “With this, customers of KVG Bank will get access to a bouquet of products which can cover their health, home, motor, property through a range of solutions that the company offers,” he said.
Mentioning that apart from doing regular business, the bank was committed to rural development, Mr. Gopi Krishna asked SBI General Insurance officials to offer customised policies for KVG Bank customers.
Cluster Sales Manager of SBI General Insurance Salim Mujawar said that KVG Bank provided enormous scope for catering to the diverse insurance requirements of its business as well as individual customers. General Manager of the bank Chandrashekar Moro, Chief Manager S.A.S. Manur and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath