KVG Bank records net profit of ₹104 crore

Karnataka Vikas Grameen (KVG) Bank has crossed business transactions of ₹35,000 crore and registered a net profit of ₹104.16 crore during the financial year 2023-24.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Friday, Chairman of KVG Bank Shreekant Bhandiwad said the total business of the bank had gone up by 8.24%.

He said while the deposits had grown by 6.12%, the gross NPA had reduced from ₹956.31 crore to ₹888 crore (5.72%).

Mr. Shreekant said: “The bank has posted a net profit of ₹104.16 crore as against a net profit of ₹40.25 crore in the same period last year thus registering a growth of 159%. The bank has shown an absolute growth of ₹2,733 crore over the last year and reached the business level of ₹35,884 crore from ₹33,151 crore with a year-on-year growth of 8.24%. The bank has earned a gross income of ₹2,121.48 crore and earned operating profit of ₹301.20 crore during FY 2023-24. After making a provision of ₹197 crore, the bank has shown a net profit of ₹104.16 crore. The bank’s net worth (capital plus reserves) has risen to ₹1,368.61 crore from ₹1,264.56 crores”.

Mr. Shreekant said that the bank had disbursed ₹11,908.06 crore of which ₹8,759.69 crore was for the farm sector, ₹876.45 crore to MSMEs, ₹129.54 crore to the housing sector, and ₹48.08 crore to investment credit.

Mr. Shreekant said that following efforts of both the State and the Central governments along with supportive policies from the RBI, the economy exhibited signs of recovery post the pandemic.

However, owing to erratic rainfall impacting economic developments, challenges persisted in rural areas. Inspite of that, the bank’s efforts had yielded positive results in loan recovery, he added.

To a query, he said that productivity of the bank per employee had increased from ₹10.08 crore to ₹10.98 crore.

Mr. Shreekant said that the bank had set a target of crossing business transactions of ₹40,000 crore during 2024-25 and to enhance the deposits to ₹22,000 crore so as to achieve net profit of ₹175 crore.

He also said that the because of its excellent performance in implementation of social security schemes, the bank had received nine national Awards from PFRDA.