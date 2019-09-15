KVG Bank, LIC renew MoU for ‘bancassurance’

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), a leading regional rural bank, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have renewed their agreement for ‘bancassurance’ for selling life insurance products through bank branches.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marking the renewal of the agreement was signed in Dharwad on Saturday. The bank will market products of the LIC through its 636 branches. Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank P. Gopi Krishna said that bank was renewing the pact with LIC mainly to increase insurance penetration in rural areas.

Mr. Gopi Krishna said that the bank was playing a major role in extending affordable banking facilities in both urban and rural areas. The total business of the bank had crossed ₹25,000 crore and was catering to the needs of around 80 lakh customers, he said.

Regional Manager (B& AC), LIC, Zonal Office Bangalore, Sanjay Bhargav said that LIC was offering innovative products with affordable premium and was also ensuring speedy settlement of claims. He also said that LIC Dharwad division had collected ₹119 crore as first premium from 45,776 policies up to August-end.

General Manager of the bank I.G. Kumar Goud and Senior Divisional Manager of LIC H.K. Ravikiran signed the pact. Senior officials were present.