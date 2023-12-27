ADVERTISEMENT

KVG Bank launches premier current account for business class

December 27, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of KVG Bank Bank Shreekant M. Bhandiwad along with bank officials launching the new service in Dharwad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With a view to catering to the needs of traders, trusts, partnership firms, societies and other such organisations, Karnataka Vikas Grameen (KVG) Bank, a prominent Regional Rural Bank, has launched a current account service.

Launching the premier current account service for business class in Dharwad on Wednesday, chairman of KVG Bank Shreekant M. Bhandiwad elaborated on the bank’s commitment to serving diverse segments of society.

Speaking about the new service, he said that the new current account offers exclusive benefits to the business class, with eligibility criteria set at maintaining a monthly average balance of ₹2 lakh.

“The key features of the premier account include a waiver for cash-handling fee up to ₹5 lakh per day. Additionally, account holders will enjoy exemptions on fees for NEFT, RTGS, mobile banking, net banking merchant app, UPI, SMS and commission on demand drafts. The package also includes the issuance of printed cheque books up to 300 leaves and RuPay debit cards/RuPay platinum cards along with a QR code and a sound box,” he said.

Performance

On the bank’s performance, Mr. Bhandiwad said that the bank has crossed a business level of ₹33,938 crore comprising deposits of ₹18,479 crore and advances of ₹15,459 crore. The bank has been adapting to the changing business environment through various new services, he said.

General managers of the bank V. Thennarasu, R.T. Kamble, Sateesha R., Satya Prasad N., M. Punit and others were present.

