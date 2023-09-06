KVG Bank launches call centre services in Dharwad

September 06, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a bid to allow its customers to get their grievances redressed, Regional Rural Bank Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) has launched a call centre facility at its head office in Dharwad.

Inaugurating the call centre at a function on Monday, Chairman of KVG Bank Shreekant Bhandiwad said that the call centre will address calls on various issues from accessing account balances to troubleshooting online transactions and outsourcing financial services.

He said that although digital channels have become an integral part of banking, contact centres are still a primary point for complex interactions with customers. The human touch provided by contact centres is crucial for providing the best customer experience, he said.

The call centre services have been launched with an intention of delivering good customer service pertaining to focus areas such as digital banking products, recovery, new financial products of the bank, he said.

Mr. Bhandiwad said that customers can also avail of the call centre facility for emergency services (ATM card or digital channel blocking), access to digital products and support, product information, among others.

General Manager-IT of KVG Bank Punith M. spoke about the objective of the initiative. He said that the bank has also introduced an easy-to-remember 11-digit toll-free number (Ph: 18008906766).

General Managers V. Thennarasu, Sateesha R., Sathya Prasad N., R.T. Kamble and others were present.