GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KVG Bank bags national award for APY enrolment

Updated - June 22, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 06:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank Shreekant M. Bhandiwad receiving the National Award for significant enrolment under the Atal Pension Yojana at a summit in New Delhi on Friday.

Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank Shreekant M. Bhandiwad receiving the National Award for significant enrolment under the Atal Pension Yojana at a summit in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), sponsored by Canara Bank, has received the national award for significant enrolment under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)

At a summit held in New Delhi on Friday, the chairman of KVG Bank Shreekant M. Bhandiwad received the award from Secretary, DFS, Government of India Vivek Joshi and Chairman of PFRDA Deepak Mohanty.

Mr. Bhandiwad said that KVGB had enrolled 4,27,736 cumulative accounts under APY. During 2023-24. The bank enrolled 86,350 accounts against a target of 67,932, achieving the target well ahead of schedule.

He said that while PFRDA had set a target of an average of 100 accounts per branch, KVGB surpassed it with an average of 137 accounts, the highest among all banks in South India. KVGB currently operates 629 branches across nine districts from Vijayapura to Mangaluru. Notably, the bank made a national record by enrolling over 68,000 accounts in a single day during the last fiscal year.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / banking / wage and pension / award and prize / New Delhi / Mangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.