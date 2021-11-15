KVG Bank bags award for digitalisation

In recognition of its initiatives in Digital Financial Services in response to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, KVG Bank was adjudged Best Regional Rural Bank under ‘Regional Rural Banks Category’ by ASSOCHAM, Mumbai.

According to a release, RBI regional director R. Gurumurthy handed over the award to KVG Bank chairman P. Gopi Krishna in Bengaluru on Monday.

Appreciating the efforts put in by Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank in digitalization Mr. Gurumurthy said that the country was moving towards cashless economy and any effort towards digitalisation would help keep pace with the fast-changing world. More efforts were required to encourage villagers to use digital mode for transactions, he said.Executive director, Canara Bank, Brij Mohan Sharma said creating a digital environment was now a priority for RRBs. Digitalisation would soon change the face of the rural economy, he said.

Chief General Manager of NABARD Niraj Kumar Verma said that NABARD was keenly watching the progress and involvement of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and extending timely guidance and support.

Chairman of KVG Bank, P. Gopi Krishna said Over a span of six to seven years, the number of banking outlets in villages had increased manifold leading to more number of saving accounts and subsequent doublilng of agriculture credit. Over 40 villages had been converted into 100% digital villages by the bank, he said.