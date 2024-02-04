KVAFSU appeals to kennel clubs to recognise Mudhol Hound as distinct Indian breed

February 04, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University has appealed to all kennel clubs in the country and outside to recognise Mudhol Hound as a distinct indigenous Indian breed.

The university has sent letters to various international authorities and some Indian agencies to include Mudhol Hound in the schedule of Indian breeds and invite their breeders to national and international shows.

This is expected to make the Mudhol Hound popular in other countries, improve the market for dog sales and benefit the breeders and farmers in and around Mudhol town in Bagalkot district.

“Till very recently, we did not have official recognition for the Mudhol Hound breed by any government agency. But we approached the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), which documents all animal and bird breeds in the country, with all relevant documents, including genetic study reports and got it recognised in June 2023,” said Director of Research at KVAFSU B.V. Shivaprakash.

“Now, we are approaching various private agencies and enthusiasts to recognise us by the name of Mudhol [Hound], that reveals its geographic spread. We have submitted through the proper channel all documents, including the breed registration certificate issued by the Union government,” he said.

“Some Indian agencies have recognised it while others are yet to do so. While some agencies like the Kennel Club of India recognised them as distinct Indian breeds long ago, the others are yet to recognise it. I have given our Indian government breed registration certificate for Mudhol Hound to Indian agencies, to pursue the matter with international canine organisations. We have also sent requests to consider participation of Mudhol Hound and other Indian breeds in international shows. They may consider it in the future. We are hopeful it will happen soon,” Prof. Shivaprakash said.

Recently, a delegation of farmers exhibited Mudhol Hound in the international and national dog show organised in Chennai. They were allowed to participate as the Madras Canine Club and Kennel Club of India have recognised Mudhol Hound as a distinct breed.

“It was a very important show as international experts in the field like Tamas Jakkal of Hungary, Jorge Nallem of Uruguay, Attila Czeglédi of Hungary and Mariko Harase of Japan were present. A Mudhol Hound bred by farmer Venkappa Navalagi of Thimmapur in Bagalkot district won the best Indian breed prize, among eight different varieties of Indian breeds of dogs,” said Prof Shivaprakash.

“Mudhol Hounds won the first Made in India awards in 2014-15. The Indian Army inducted them in 2017. But some Indian and global agencies are yet to recognise it. We think that the process is getting delayed because most Indian dog enthusiasts associations do not have government representatives or veterinarians. Most of them are private bodies with commercial orientation that try to connect breeders with businessmen,” a former scientist from the university said.

“We are also seeking a special grant fromthe State government to develop our Mudhol Canine Research and Information Centre (CRIC) near Mudhol in Bagalkot district. When approved, we will set up a dedicated genetic laboratory and other facilities like running tracks, hi-tech hospital and nursing centre and increase our output of puppies,” said Vice-Chancellor K.C. Veeranna.

Mudhol Canine Research and Information Centre has provided Mudhol Hound puppies to various security, investigative and vigilance agencies at the State and national level. They include the Indian Army and Air Force, Remount Veterinary Corps, Sahastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force in Sriharikota, Border Security Force, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the State Police from Karnataka and Odisha and the elite Special Protection Group that protects VIPs, including the Prime Minister.

“We have handed over three puppies to the Criminal Investigation Department of Odisha Police,” said CRIC in-charge Sushant Handage.

The centre sells around 150 puppies with tracker chips and genealogy certificates every year. The government fixed price is around ₹12,500 per pup.

Details can be had from the CRIC website, https://www.kvafsu.edu.in/crict_bagalkot.html.