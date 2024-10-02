KV School in Belagavi hosts Rashtriya Ekta Parv

The cluster-level Rashtriya Ekta Parv festival was organised in PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 in the Cantonment in Belagavi on Tuesday.

It celebrated the spirit of national unity under the banner of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Kala Utsav.

Children showcased cultural talents, emphasizing the importance of integration and brotherhood across States in India.

Cultural competitions were organised for teams from various schools. A team from PM SHRI KV 3 Macche emerged the winner in group song and the Sambra school team won the group dance competition.

A group performance dedicated to Uttarakhand was organised.

Resource person Aruna Janardhan Naik spoke on the significance of unity and integrity of India. She hoped cultural exchanges between States helped foster unity and mutual respect, contributing to the nation’s strength.

Principal of KV School in Sambra Sandeep Acharya shared his insights on the importance of celebrating diversity through such festivals.

Principal Mahendra Kalra emphasized the importance of the festival.

“This festival not only promotes cultural diversity but also strengthens the bond of national unity and integration. It helps young minds understand the richness of our heritage and instills a sense of pride in being part of a unified India,” he said, according to a release.

