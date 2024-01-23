GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K.V. Mallesh resigns from JD(S), likely to join Congress

January 23, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former councillor and president of Aniketana Seva Trust in Mysuru K.V. Mallesh has resigned from the JD(S).

Mr. Mallesh, who had won the elections to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) during 2008 and 2013 and even served as the Chairman of the civic body’s Standing Panel on Finance and Health, is expected to join the Congress shortly.

In his resignation letter addressed to JD (S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Mallesh, who had also unsuccessfully contested as the JD (S) candidate from Krishnaraja Assembly segment during the 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections, has claimed that he had become a victim of the “internal understanding” of the party’s senior and local leaders.

Regretting that he had been used as a “pawn” for somebody else’s benefit, Mr. Mallesh said he was resigning from the primary membership of the JD (S).

However, he has expressed satisfaction over the work he has discharged for the welfare of the people from the opportunities and power he had got.

Recalling his entry into politics in his twenties in the 1980s, Mr. Mallesh said the erstwhile Janata Party was his first choice. He chose to continue in the JD (S) even after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah quit the party in 2006.

Though the JD (S) fielded him from Krishnaraja Assembly constituency twice – in 2018 and 2023 – Mr. Mallesh said the party did not stand by him, he lamented while adding that he had regrettably become a pawn in the dice of “internal understanding” rolled by the party leaders.

