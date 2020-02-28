Karnataka

KV Chikkodistudentswin award

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chikkodi in Belagavi district have won an award instituted by the Union government for their electronics project.

Students Shreeraksha, Md. Owais and Lakshmi have designed a home security system, home appliance control and mobile phone detector project. They demonstrated this working model at the District Institute of Education and Training and won the Inspire-MANAK Award that carries a prize of ₹ 10,000. Kendriya Vidyalaya principal Sudhir Sharma has congratulated the work experience teacher Ravi Singh who worked with the students in the project.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Chikkodi students have won the first, second and third places at the district level in India’s online science competition, Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan.

Students Spoorti, Paras, Atharva, Karthik, Nishita, Tejashree, Anurag and Prathamesh have submitted research-based data in the National Children’s Science Congress. Other students have done well in Social Science Exhibition, Maths Olympiad and Spell Bee, said a release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 9:50:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kv-chikkodistudentswin-award/article30945260.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY