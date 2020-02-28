KV Chikkodistudentswin award

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chikkodi in Belagavi district have won an award instituted by the Union government for their electronics project.

Students Shreeraksha, Md. Owais and Lakshmi have designed a home security system, home appliance control and mobile phone detector project. They demonstrated this working model at the District Institute of Education and Training and won the Inspire-MANAK Award that carries a prize of ₹ 10,000. Kendriya Vidyalaya principal Sudhir Sharma has congratulated the work experience teacher Ravi Singh who worked with the students in the project.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Chikkodi students have won the first, second and third places at the district level in India’s online science competition, Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan.

Students Spoorti, Paras, Atharva, Karthik, Nishita, Tejashree, Anurag and Prathamesh have submitted research-based data in the National Children’s Science Congress. Other students have done well in Social Science Exhibition, Maths Olympiad and Spell Bee, said a release.