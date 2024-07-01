GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KUWSDB chairman Vinay Kulkarni threatens to quit citing corruption

Published - July 01, 2024 08:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
| Photo Credit: File photo

Congress MLA and chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) Vinay Kulkarni on Monday alleged rampant corruption in awarding tender works in the government-owned boards/corporations and threatened to resign from the post of chairman opposing Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh’s interference in KUWSDB.

Speaking to reporters after the KPCC office-bearers’ meeting here, Mr. Kulkarni, who is also KPCC working president, told reporters that Ministers have not been positively responding to legislators’ petitions and are not making efforts to contain corruption in the boards and corporations.

He alleged that even Ministers, including Mr. Suresh, have been awarding contract works to ‘golmaal’ companies and blacklisted “good” companies. Noting alleged multi-crore corruption in the Karnataka Valmiki ST Welfare Development Corporation, Mr. Kulkarni said he has informed the Chief Minister and senior leaders to take action on the corruption in KUWSDB.

