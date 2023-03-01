KUWJ wants Davangere SP Ryshyanth to apologise

March 01, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Hassan

The Karnataka Working Journalists Association’s Shivamogga district unit has condemned the way the police treated senior journalist R.S. Halaswamy during the Prime Minister’s visit to Shivamogga and demanded that Davangere Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth apologise for his actions.

During the inauguration of Shivamogga airport on Monday, under the direction of Mr. Ryshyanth, the police took Mr. Halaswamy into custody, threatened to send him to prison, and also deleted the videos of lathi-charge he had captured on his cellphone as part of his duty. While the PM and other guests were leaving the venue, Mr. Ryshyanth and his staff used lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The journalist was made to sit in a police vehicle for more than an hour. Later, he was released only after deleting the video clips on his phone.

The association alleged that the police ill-treated the journalist, though he had the media pass, issued by the district police to cover the event. The conduct of the IPS officer was uncalled for. The way he handled the situation was unbecoming of an officer.

Further, the association said Mr. Halaswamy had been a journalist for last 25 years, and he had been editor of TV Bharat, a media house. The SP should apologise for his behaviour and for stopping a journalist from doing his duty.

KUWJ district president K.V. Shivakumar, general secretary V.T. Arun and director of the state committee N. Ravi Kumar have also written to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in this regard.