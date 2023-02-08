KUWJ presents award to Yadgir journalists union

February 08, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has selected the Yadgir district unit of the KUWJ for the best district unit award.

The former Minister M.B. Patil and KUWJ State unit president Shivanand Tagadur presented the award to Yadgir district unit president Mallappa Sankin and other office-bearers at the KUWJ annual conference in Vijayapura recently.

The unit’s efforts to set up a library at the journalists association hall, start a health insurance scheme and organise study tours have been lauded. Journalists Anand Sowdi and Ashok Salawadgi were given awards for reporting, said a release from Mr. Sankin.