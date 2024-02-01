KUWJ award for photographer

February 01, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Belagavi

Pundalik K. Badiger, senior photographer who contributes to The Hindu, has won the best photographer award instituted by the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the award during the KUWJ annual conference in Davangere on Saturday.

Hailing from Madlur village near Saundatti in Belagavi district, he has worked for several Kannada and English publications.

He has travelled extensively in North Karnataka districts during the floods of 2019 and 2007 and the drought of 1998. His photographs have been exhibited in the Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru and other places.