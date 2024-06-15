Kuwait fire victim from Kalaburagi district cremated at his native village

The mortal remains of Vijaykumar Prasanna, resident of Sarsamba village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district, who was killed in the fire accident in Kuwait on Wednesday, was cremated at his village on Saturday.

He leaves behind his wife, three children, brothers, and aged parents. His mortal remains reached Hyderabad on Friday night and were taken to his native place by an ambulance early on Saturday. The last rites were performed by afternoon at his agricultural field in Sarsamba village.

42-year-old Vijaykumar was among the 46 Indians killed in the fire accident that occurred in a six-storeyed building complex in Al-Mangaf in Kuwait on June 12. He had gone to Kuwait in 2015 and worked as a taxi driver. He came back to India in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, he resumed his job with a new contract which would end by June 2025. As per the contract, he was getting ₹35,000 monthly salary. He was planning to return to India next year and start a business.

B.R. Patil, MLA for Aland and political adviser to the Chief Minster, attended the funeral. He also assured financial assistance to the family. He said that a decision on providing free education to the victim’s children and other facilities to his family would be taken shortly.

Two others from Jidaga village in Aland taluk, who were staying in the same building, saved themselves by jumping from the building after the fire caused by an electrical short circuit broke out.

