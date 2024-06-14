Kuwait fire: Priyank Kharge assures help

Expressing deep condolences over the tragic demise of Vijaykumar from Kalaburagi district in a devastating fire tragedy in Kuwait on Wednesday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge assured requisite help to the grieving family from the State government in bringing back mortal remains of the deceased.

The 42-year-old Vijaykumar was from Sarsamba village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district. He was the one among the 45 Indians who died in the fire that occurred in a six-storeyed building complex in Al-Mangaf in Kuwait city on June 12.

An IAF flight carrying the dead bodies of all the 45 Indians killed in Kuwait reached Kochi in Kerala on Friday afternoon.

Mr. Kharge stated that instructions had been given to the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner to streamline the repatriation process. To facilitate smooth transportation of Vijaykumar’s body, the Kalaburagi district authorities had deputed a Taluk Health Officer and a Circle Police Inspector (CPI) for bringing the dead body from Kochi to Hyderabad and then to Kalaburagi district.

The body was airlifted from Kochi to Hyderabad on Friday evening and would be shifted from Hyderabad to Sarsamba village by ambulance. It is likely to reach the village by midnight as per sources.

Vijaykumar is survived by his son, daughter and wife. He was working as a driver in Kuwait for the last 10 years.