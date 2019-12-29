Kuvempu’s principles hailed at Vishwa Manava Dinacharane

The reformist and revolutionary principles advocated by poet laureate Kuvempu were remembered in the district on Sunday on his birth anniversary that is also observed as Vishwa Manava Dinacharane.

At Kuppalli, the birth place of Kuvempu, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Puraskar of the year 2019 was conferred on Punjabi writer Gurbhachan Singh Bhullar. The award is instituted by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Pratishthana.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, C.T. Ravi, Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture, said that, inspired by the preachings of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda, Kuvempu strived to eradicate the discrimination practised in the name of caste, religion and gender. He said that Kuvempu questioned the superstitious practices imposed on the common people in the name of religion.

A compendium on Kavishaila in English language and a handbook on Mantramangalya marriage system advocated by Kuvempu were released on the occasion. Araga Jnanendra, Tirthahalli MLA; Hampa Nagarajaiah, Chairman of the Pratishthana; and B.P. Veerabhadrappa, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, were present.

Various progressive organisations had organised a programme to observe Vishwa Manava Dinacharane at Partika Bhavan in Shivamogga city. As part of the event, the preamble of the Constitution was read and the poems composed by Kuvempu were rendered by vocalists. A community meal programme was also held to mark the occasion. Basava Marulasidda Swamy of Basava Kendra, Maulana Aaqil Raza Misbahi of Jamiya Masjid and Fr. Veeresh Moras of Shivamogga Diocese were present.