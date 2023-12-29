Kuvempu’s messages to society recalled on his birth anniversary

December 29, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Glowing tributes were paid to poet laureate Kuvempu on the occasion of his 119 birth anniversary in Mysuru on Friday with dignitaries recalling his message to the society.

Participating in the ‘Vishwa Manava Day’ organised by Mysuru district administration and Department of Kannada and Culture at Kalamandira in the city, former Minister and JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari assembly constituency said Kuppalli Venkatappa Puttappa or Kuvempu opposed casteism and meaningless rituals.

With his message of “universal man”, Kuvempu was an icon of peace, harmony and wellbeing in the society.

His inspirational literary work in Ramayana Darshanam had earned him the Jnanpith award. Kuvempu has inspired generations of Kannadigas with his literary genius.

Retired professor H.L. Mallesh Gowda, who also spoke on the occasion, recalled noted writer Da Ra Bendre’s description of Kuvempu as “poet of the era” and emphasised the need for the present generation to read Kuvempu’s works so that enough awareness is created about his message of “universal man”.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, in a message on the occasion of Kuvempu’s birth anniversary, said Kuvempu had inspired an entire generation through his rationality and scientific temper.

The poet laureate wished that lower classes gain literacy and oppose superstitious beliefs.

Pointing out Kuvempu was a strong advocate of women’s rights, Mr. Mahadevappa said the poet laureate strove for equal rights for women while also fighting for safeguarding of the environment.

Mr. Mahadevappa’s message was read out at the ‘Vishwa Manava Day’ organised at Kalamandira on Friday.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa garlanded the statue of Kuvempu at Kuvempu Park near Gun House circle in the City on Friday as part of the Kuvempu Jayanti celebrations organised by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srivatsa recalled Kuvempu’s contributions to the growth of Kannada language and his message of universal man, which seeks promote peace and harmony across the world.