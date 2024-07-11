ADVERTISEMENT

Kuvempu varsity students stage protest over lack of facilities, delay in release of scholarship

Published - July 11, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Kuvempu University staged a protest in university campus at Shankarghatta near Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students of Kuvempu University staged a protest, boycotting classes, at Shankaraghatta, the university campus near Shivamogga, on Thursday. They raised issues related to lack of cleanliness in hostels, delays in releasing scholarships, and delays in declaring results, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students assembled in front of the administrative block and raised slogans. They urged the authorities to address their issues as soon as possible. The protesters pointed out that the university was not giving attention to sports and cultural activities. There had been no street lights on the campus. Many students had not received their marks cards.

The students assembled in front of the administrative block and raised slogans. They urged the authorities to address their issues as soon as possible. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

S.V. Krishnamurthy, in charge Vice-Chancellor, and other officers met the students and received their memorandum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to commit suicide

An alleged attempt to commit suicide by a student over the lack of facilities on the campus is said to be the trigger for the protest. A student reportedly tried to end his life on campus on Wednesday. Somehow, his classmates and staff members of the university noticed the incident and rescued him. He was shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is said that the student had written a note mentioning that he was upset with the problems on campus. He cited a lack of facilities in the hostel and other issues in the letter.

When The Hindu contacted Prof. Krishnamurthy, in charge Vice-Chancellor, he said that he held a meeting with the officers regarding the issues raised by the students. The officers had already begun to address complaints related to hostels. The senior officers had been attending to issues related to the release of scholarships. “Certain issues need time to resolve. We will look into them,” he said.

On the student’s attempt to commit suicide, he said that the student was out of danger and had been sent home with his parents. “We were told that he had some health issues. He also mentioned facilities on the campus in his note. The university registrar has informed the police about the incident,” he said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy is on leave, and Prof. Krishnamurthy is discharging his duties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US