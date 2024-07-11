Kuvempu varsity students stage protest over lack of facilities, delay in release of scholarship

The students of Kuvempu University staged a protest, boycotting classes, at Shankaraghatta, the university campus near Shivamogga, on Thursday. They raised issues related to lack of cleanliness in hostels, delays in releasing scholarships, and delays in declaring results, among others.

The students assembled in front of the administrative block and raised slogans. They urged the authorities to address their issues as soon as possible. The protesters pointed out that the university was not giving attention to sports and cultural activities. There had been no street lights on the campus. Many students had not received their marks cards.

S.V. Krishnamurthy, in charge Vice-Chancellor, and other officers met the students and received their memorandum.

Attempt to commit suicide

An alleged attempt to commit suicide by a student over the lack of facilities on the campus is said to be the trigger for the protest. A student reportedly tried to end his life on campus on Wednesday. Somehow, his classmates and staff members of the university noticed the incident and rescued him. He was shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

It is said that the student had written a note mentioning that he was upset with the problems on campus. He cited a lack of facilities in the hostel and other issues in the letter.

When The Hindu contacted Prof. Krishnamurthy, in charge Vice-Chancellor, he said that he held a meeting with the officers regarding the issues raised by the students. The officers had already begun to address complaints related to hostels. The senior officers had been attending to issues related to the release of scholarships. “Certain issues need time to resolve. We will look into them,” he said.

On the student’s attempt to commit suicide, he said that the student was out of danger and had been sent home with his parents. “We were told that he had some health issues. He also mentioned facilities on the campus in his note. The university registrar has informed the police about the incident,” he said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy is on leave, and Prof. Krishnamurthy is discharging his duties.