Kuvempu varsity staff to donate a day’s salary

The teaching and non-teaching staff of Kuvempu University have decided to donate a day’s salary in April for the Chief Minister’s relief fund to tackle COVID-19.
In a press release, Registrar S.S. Patil said the total contribution to the relief fund would be around ₹16 lakh. The university has also requested the Chief Minister to use the money for preventive measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease, to extend medical treatment, and to provide assistance to families that have lost livelihood owing to lockdown.
