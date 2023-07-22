Kuvempu varsity graft allegations: Inquiry panel yet to make a start

July 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The committee headed by a retired district judge, appointed by the State government in May this year to probe allegations of corruption against Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa and others in the university, has not yet begun its work, though it is to submit a report within 20 days.

The Department of Higher Education issued the order appointing the committee under the leadership of Ravindranath H.B., retired district and sessions judge in Shivamogga, on May 29.

The committee included the Executive Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Council and the Registrar (Administration) of Bengaluru University as members. The committee was given 20 days to complete the preliminary inquiry and submit its report. However, almost 50 days later, the committee has not met even once.

When The Hindu contacted Mr. Ravindranath, he expressed disappointment over the way government officials function. So far, the officers have not conveyed to him the names of the two members of the committee. “The order just mentioned the designations of the two members. My efforts to get their contact numbers from the department failed. I was told the incumbent officers in those posts had been transferred. Without the committee in place, how can I start the work?” he asked. “I am really helpless.”

History of case

The committee was constituted following allegations of irregularities in declaring results, corruption in the recruitment of guest faculty and staff on a contract basis at the university. Ballekere Santhosh, member of the university syndicate, and others had filed complaints against the V-C and others with the Governor in March 2022.

Based on the complaints, the State government ordered a preliminary inquiry into the allegations by the Executive Director of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council. Based on the inquiry’s findings, the university was asked to file an FIR with the police in October, 2022. Later, following instructions from the Governor, the State government appointed the committee to look into the allegations of corruption in purchases, promotions, and appointments.

‘Acknowledgement’ received

A resident of Shivamogga, who had applied for a post as a guest teaching faculty member and paid a bribe, told The Hindu that a week ago, he wrote a letter to the V-C’s office seeking his money back. Interestingly, a copy of his letter was returned to him with the official seal and signature of the clerk in-charge of receiving letters at the V-C’s office. “Now I am working in my agricultural field,” said the candidate, who wished not to be named.

During the university convocation held on Saturday on the university campus, a few NSUI activists staged a protest against the V-C. Later, the Governor met a few representatives of the NSUI and instructed them to submit their complaint in writing.