Kuvempu University non-teaching staff stage protest over delay in salary

The Hindu Bureau April 28, 2022 17:32 IST

Non-teaching staff of Kuvempu University payment of salary had been delayed every month after introduction of the Human Resources Management System

Non-teaching staff of Kuvempu University stage a protest on the campus at Shankaraghatta on April 28, 2022.

The non-teaching staff of Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta staged a protest on April 28 demanding cancellation of the process of payment of their salary through the Human Resources Management System (HRMS). The payment of salary had been delayed every month since the new system was introduced, the protesters alleged. During lunch hour, non-teaching staff staged a dharna in front of the administrative block and submitted a memorandum to Registrar G. Anuradha addressed to the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The staff members said that payment of salary had been delayed, which had affected repayment of loans borrowed from banks. The families had been facing difficulty managing day-to-day expenses due to the delay in payment of salaries. Ms. Anuradha assured the protesters, led by the university’s non-teaching staff association president Srinivas and secretary Abdul Ali, that the varsity had been making efforts to resolve the technical difficulties in the HRMS.



