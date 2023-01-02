Kuvempu University launches two online journals

January 02, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Hassan:

Kuvempu University has launched two online journals - The Social Science Dialogue, and Poornadrishti, on literary studies. The journals, published by the publication wing of the university, were launched by Registrar Anuradha G., on December 29, to mark the 118th birth anniversary of Kuvempu.

The Social Science Dialogue is edited by Satyaprakash M.R., Associate Professor and HoD of Journalism Department.

.Rachel Bari, Professor of English, is the editor of Poornadrishti. Both journals are bi-annual, bi-lingual, peer-reviewed and open access e-journals, published by Prasaranga of Kuvempu University, said a press release issued by the university.