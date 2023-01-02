ADVERTISEMENT

Kuvempu University launches two online journals

January 02, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau

Kuvempu University has launched two online journals - The Social Science Dialogue, and Poornadrishti, on literary studies. The journals, published by the publication wing of the university, were launched by Registrar Anuradha G., on December 29, to mark the 118th birth anniversary of Kuvempu.

The Social Science Dialogue is edited by Satyaprakash M.R., Associate Professor and HoD of Journalism Department.

.Rachel Bari, Professor of English, is the editor of Poornadrishti. Both journals are bi-annual, bi-lingual, peer-reviewed and open access e-journals, published by Prasaranga of Kuvempu University, said a press release issued by the university.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US