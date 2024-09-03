Kuvempu University is in ICU, says Madhu Bangarappa

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said Kuvempu University is in the intensive care unit (ICU), given the problems it has been facing, and the present government will ensure its “health improves” and return to its past glory.

Speaking to presspersons at Shankarghatta near Shivamogga on Tuesday, September 3, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said because of the wrong decisions and misdeeds of the previous government, the university had been facing a financial crunch, the delay in releasing salary and announcing results, besides many administrative problems.

“We will resolve the issues and ensure the university gains back its past glory,” he said. Regarding the allegations of corruption and irregularities during the rule of the previous vice Vice-Chancellor, the Minister said those who were responsible for irregularities would face the law. “The law will take its course with regard to the allegations in the university,” he said.

Meeting

Mr. Madhu held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Dr. Sharath Ananthamurthy, senior officers, and professors of the university for about three hours. The VC and the officials presented the problems the university had been facing. At present, the university has been facing financial difficulties. There had been a shortage of funds to pay salaries to guest faculty and the non-teaching staff recruited through outsourcing agencies.

A.L. Manjunath, the registrar, said against the sanctioned strength of 111 teaching faculty, 38 had been vacant. Similarly, of the total 591 non-teaching staff, 340 remained vacant, as per the posts sanctioned in the 1990s. “The actual number of posts vacant is higher, considering the current requirement. We have introduced new courses over the years and hired 173 guest lecturers,” he said.

Finance

Regarding the financial position, the officer said the university had been paying the salary to the outsourced staff and guest faculty from internal resources, which included fee collection. “While the internal resources mobilise ₹44 crores, the total expenditure is above ₹57 crores. We need financial support from the government,” he said. VC Sharath Ananthamurthy said he and the registrar recently met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and submitted a proposal seeking financial support.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said he would speak to the Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister on the issues bothering the university and would make efforts to get funds and resolve all other issues.