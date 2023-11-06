Kuvempu University extends deadline for PG admissions

November 06, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

Kuvempu University has extended the deadline to submit applications for admission to post-graduate degrees and diploma courses up to November 15.

In a press release issued here on Monday, the university said those interested can submit their applications online. Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was November 5. Now, it has been extended up to November 15.

The university will release the subject-wise merit list on November 23. The counselling for admission will begin on November 27, according to the release.