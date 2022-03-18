Karnataka

Kuvempu University employee did not take a day’s leave in 27 years

Somashekhar P.C., a first division assistant of Kuvempu University, rendered service to the varsity without taking even a day’s leave in the last 27 years. He was felicitated by VC Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa, Tumkur University VC Y.S. Sidde Gowda and others, on March 17, 2022 .

Somashekhar P.C., a first division assistant of Kuvempu University, rendered service to the varsity without taking even a day’s leave in the last 27 years. He was felicitated by VC Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa, Tumkur University VC Y.S. Sidde Gowda and others, on March 17, 2022 . | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A first division assistant of Kuvempu University has set a record of sorts by not taking even a day’s leave in his 27-year-long service.

Somashekhar P.C., who was appointed on May 8, 1995 as a junior assistant, is set to retire in June this year. All these years, he did not take a day’s break. All his leave is intact. He has not gone out of the office even for a coffee during working hours.

“I did not attend any family event on working days. I never purchased a bike or any property, as it requires me to apply for leave to complete the registration formalities,” Mr. Somashekhar told The Hindu.

Born into a family with very limited means in Hale Soraba in Soraba taluk of Shivamogga district, Mr. Somashekhar completed his graduation at Sahyadri College in Shivamogga. He joined the university as a daily wage worker in 1991. Later, his services were regularised. On getting a permanent job, he resolved to dedicate himself to the institute.

“I come from a poor family. I got an opportunity to serve the university. It is a great thing for me. I am happy that I have rendered my service with honesty and dedication,” he said. He is a bachelor.

Gives awards to rank-holders

Mr. Somashekhar has instituted awards for first-rank holders in four faculties by depositing ₹4.2 lakh with the university. “Whatever I have earned is from the university. I wanted to give back to the institute. Hence, I deposited the money in four departments for gold medals,” he said.

A view of Kuvempu University building in Shivamogga.

A view of Kuvempu University building in Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

The university has appreciated his service and contributions. Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa felicitated Mr. Somashekhar at an event organised by the Department of Studies in Social Work on March 17.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
Promoting students without exams, draws flak
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2022 5:28:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kuvempu-university-employee-did-not-take-a-days-leave-in-27-years/article65237511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY