Kuvempu University employee did not take a day’s leave in 27 years

Somashekhar P.C., a first division assistant of Kuvempu University, rendered service to the varsity without taking even a day’s leave in the last 27 years. He was felicitated by VC Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa, Tumkur University VC Y.S. Sidde Gowda and others, on March 17, 2022 . | Photo Credit: The Hindu

At the same time, Somashekhar has instituted awards for rank-holders in the university

A first division assistant of Kuvempu University has set a record of sorts by not taking even a day’s leave in his 27-year-long service.

Somashekhar P.C., who was appointed on May 8, 1995 as a junior assistant, is set to retire in June this year. All these years, he did not take a day’s break. All his leave is intact. He has not gone out of the office even for a coffee during working hours.

“I did not attend any family event on working days. I never purchased a bike or any property, as it requires me to apply for leave to complete the registration formalities,” Mr. Somashekhar told The Hindu.

Born into a family with very limited means in Hale Soraba in Soraba taluk of Shivamogga district, Mr. Somashekhar completed his graduation at Sahyadri College in Shivamogga. He joined the university as a daily wage worker in 1991. Later, his services were regularised. On getting a permanent job, he resolved to dedicate himself to the institute.

“I come from a poor family. I got an opportunity to serve the university. It is a great thing for me. I am happy that I have rendered my service with honesty and dedication,” he said. He is a bachelor.

Gives awards to rank-holders

Mr. Somashekhar has instituted awards for first-rank holders in four faculties by depositing ₹4.2 lakh with the university. “Whatever I have earned is from the university. I wanted to give back to the institute. Hence, I deposited the money in four departments for gold medals,” he said.

A view of Kuvempu University building in Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

The university has appreciated his service and contributions. Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa felicitated Mr. Somashekhar at an event organised by the Department of Studies in Social Work on March 17.