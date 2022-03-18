Kuvempu University employee did not take a day’s leave in 27 years
At the same time, Somashekhar has instituted awards for rank-holders in the university
A first division assistant of Kuvempu University has set a record of sorts by not taking even a day’s leave in his 27-year-long service.
Somashekhar P.C., who was appointed on May 8, 1995 as a junior assistant, is set to retire in June this year. All these years, he did not take a day’s break. All his leave is intact. He has not gone out of the office even for a coffee during working hours.
“I did not attend any family event on working days. I never purchased a bike or any property, as it requires me to apply for leave to complete the registration formalities,” Mr. Somashekhar told The Hindu.
Born into a family with very limited means in Hale Soraba in Soraba taluk of Shivamogga district, Mr. Somashekhar completed his graduation at Sahyadri College in Shivamogga. He joined the university as a daily wage worker in 1991. Later, his services were regularised. On getting a permanent job, he resolved to dedicate himself to the institute.
“I come from a poor family. I got an opportunity to serve the university. It is a great thing for me. I am happy that I have rendered my service with honesty and dedication,” he said. He is a bachelor.
Gives awards to rank-holders
Mr. Somashekhar has instituted awards for first-rank holders in four faculties by depositing ₹4.2 lakh with the university. “Whatever I have earned is from the university. I wanted to give back to the institute. Hence, I deposited the money in four departments for gold medals,” he said.
The university has appreciated his service and contributions. Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa felicitated Mr. Somashekhar at an event organised by the Department of Studies in Social Work on March 17.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.